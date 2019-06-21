Bullets, blood but no victim perplex Las Vegas police

Police were trying to track down a victim in east Las Vegas on Friday after officers followed a trail of blood leading from an area where spent shell casings were found.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police were working Friday morning to track down a victim and identify a crime in east Las Vegas after officers followed a long trail of blood beginning in an area where spent shell casings were found.

Just after 7:20 a.m., a person on their way to work called 911 after finding the casings on the 4000 block of Spencer Street, near East Flamingo Road and South Eastern Avenue, according to Metropolitan Police Department spokeswoman Alejandra Zambrano.

The shell casings led officers to the blood trail, which took them north along Spencer.

Early in the investigation, the officers lost the trail on the 3900 block of Spencer, near Viking Road, but eventually picked it up again and followed it to a house on the 3900 block of Tudur Lane, about four blocks away from where the casings had been found.

At 10:05 a.m., police conducted a welfare check at the house “to make sure no one was injured,” Zambrano said, at which point a man exited the home.

He was uninjured and cooperative with police, she said.

Police searched the Tudur Lane home with the man’s and did not find anyone else inside.

Still, Zambrano said, police would continue to investigate the blood trail.

Crime scene analysts were testing the blood to determine whether it came from a human or an animal while police were working to track down video surveillance in the area.

Anyone with information may call Metro at 702-828-3111 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 to submit an anonymous tip.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

