Car strikes pedestrian, building in central Las Vegas

The crash involving a silver Toyota sedan was reported at 6:12 p.m. near the northeast corner of West Sahara Avenue and Decatur Boulevard, according to Las Vegas police.

Las Vegas police investigate the scene where a driver in a car crashed into an AT&T store in Las Vegas on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A vehicle is seen inside the AT&T store at 4750 W. Sahara Ave. in Las Vegas on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man is detained by Las Vegas police as they investigate the scene where a driver in a car crashed into an AT&T store in Las Vegas on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Las Vegas police investigate the scene where a driver in a car crashed into an AT&T store in Las Vegas on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Las Vegas police investigate the scene where a driver in a car crashed into an AT&T store in Las Vegas on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A man is detained by Las Vegas police as they investigate the scene where a driver in a car crashed into an AT&T store in Las Vegas on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Police are investigating after a car struck a pedestrian and crashed into an AT&T store Saturday evening in central Las Vegas.

The crash involving a silver Toyota sedan was reported about 6:12 p.m. in the 4700 block of West Sahara Avenue, Las Vegas police said.The crash occurred near the northeast corner of West Sahara Avenue and Decatur Boulevard.

The Toyota crashed into an AT&T store, knocking out a wall-sized window and shattering glass across the floor of the store.

The pedestrian struck by the car suffered minor injuries and was taken to University Medical Center as a precaution, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jeff Clark said

The driver of the sedan was detained but passed field sobriety tests, Clark said. Further information about the crash was not immediately available.

The driver declined to speak with the Review-Journal, and the store’s manager declined to comment at the scene.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.