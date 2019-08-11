Car strikes pedestrian, building in central Las Vegas
The crash involving a silver Toyota sedan was reported at 6:12 p.m. near the northeast corner of West Sahara Avenue and Decatur Boulevard, according to Las Vegas police.
Police are investigating after a car struck a pedestrian and crashed into an AT&T store Saturday evening in central Las Vegas.
The crash involving a silver Toyota sedan was reported about 6:12 p.m. in the 4700 block of West Sahara Avenue, Las Vegas police said.The crash occurred near the northeast corner of West Sahara Avenue and Decatur Boulevard.
The Toyota crashed into an AT&T store, knocking out a wall-sized window and shattering glass across the floor of the store.
The pedestrian struck by the car suffered minor injuries and was taken to University Medical Center as a precaution, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jeff Clark said
The driver of the sedan was detained but passed field sobriety tests, Clark said. Further information about the crash was not immediately available.
The driver declined to speak with the Review-Journal, and the store’s manager declined to comment at the scene.
