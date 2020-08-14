Caregiver charged with exploiting Las Vegas senior, report says

A former certified nursing assistant has been charged with exploiting a Las Vegas senior out of thousands of dollars, police records show.

Jaslynn Lyken (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A former certified nursing assistant has been charged with exploiting a Las Vegas senior out of thousands of dollars, police records show.

Jaslynn Lyken, 23, was arrested Sunday by Las Vegas police. Court records show she is charged in North Las Vegas Justice Court with exploit older/vulnerable person $5,000-plus.

An arrest report states in June 2019 Las Vegas police were called to a home about a possible “fraud and theft” from an 82-year-old man in poor health. The man is legally blind and requires constant in-home assistance.

The man said he noticed $420 cash and a .38-caliber handgun were missing from his home. He then contacted his sister in Mississippi, who agreed to review her brother’s bank account.

“She looked at his financial statements and determined there were multiple suspicious purchases made on the account, as well as a check in the amount of $5,000 written to Jaslynn Lyken, one of (the man’s) caregivers,” an arrest report states. “(The man) said he had never given Lyken permission to write the check, nor did he have previous knowledge of the check.”

Police said the $5,000 check had the word “gift” written on it. An investigation subsequently led to Lyken surrendering her CNA certificate to the Nevada State Board of Nursing in September 2019.

Proceedings in the case are pending, according to court records.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.