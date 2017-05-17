CCSD employee arrested in connection with child left on bus

Clark County School District buses in the Northwest Bus Yard, CCSD, 10901 West Washburn Road on Monday, Jan. 23, 2017. Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal @jeffscheid

A Clark County School District bus driver was arrested Tuesday for child endangerment after allegedly leaving a young student on a bus.

Luz Garcia-Ortiz, 43, is being held at the Clark County Detention Center and faces one count of child endangerment.

CCSD police were requested Tuesday afternoon to the Northwest Transportation Facility at 10902 W. Washburn Road for a report of an unattended student in a school bus.

Police said the investigation showed the pre-kindergarten student was picked up by Garcia-Ortiz, but was not delivered to her respective school. The student was left on the bus after the driver parked in the facility parking lot.

Garcia-Ortiz began working for the school district this month. The district announced in a news release Tuesday that she will be terminated.

