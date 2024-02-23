CCSD teacher arrested, accused of child abuse

The arrest stems from an investigation initiated at the elementary school northeast of Las Vegas where she is a special education/early childhood reacher.

Rima Villaret (Metropolitan Police Department)

A Clark County School District teacher has been arrested on multiple charges by the district’s police department.

Rima Villaret, 59, was booked Wednesday into the Clark County Detention Center on three counts of child abuse or neglect, three counts of battery on a vulnerable person and one count of false imprisonment.

The Clark County School District Police Department said the arrest stems from an investigation initiated Wednesday at Gilbert Elementary School, where she is a special education/early childhood reacher. The school is northeast of downtown Las Vegas near West Carey Avenue and Simmons Street.

Per the terms of the negotiated agreement with the employee’s bargaining unit, she will be assigned to home and will not be allowed on campus, police said.

Villaret has been employed by the district since July 2016.

