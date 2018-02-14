Central Las Vegas business fire investigated as arson

Las Vegas Police and the Clark County Fire Department are investigating a suspected arson in the central valley.
Clark County Firefighters responded about 3 a.m. Wednesday to a business at 4330 W. Desert Inn Road, and the fire was out by 3:30 a.m.
Metropolitan police later arrived at the scene and taped off the area. Metro Lt. Isaac Auten said CCFD was investigating the fire as an arson incident.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.
4330 W. Desert Inn