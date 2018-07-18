Chase involving NHP, Nye sheriff ends in southwest Las Vegas

Two people are in custody after a chase that led Nevada Highway Patrol and the Nye County Sheriff’s Office to southwest Las Vegas.

Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon said about 1 a.m. the chase involved both NHP troopers and Nye County deputies and ended at the intersection of Rainbow Boulevard and Tropicana Avenue.

At the scene, Metro officers blocked off Rainbow just north of Tropicana while a black sedan was sealed up for evidence and towed away.

