Crime

Child arrested after social media threat against schools

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 16, 2023 - 7:53 am
 
Clark County School District administration building located at 5100 W. Sahara Ave. (Las Vegas ...
Clark County School District administration building located at 5100 W. Sahara Ave. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A child was arrested Monday and accused of making a social media threat against local schools, police said.

Clark County School District police wrote in a statement Monday evening that the child was booked in the Juvenile Detention Center on charges of making terroristic threats after a social media threat last week that affected schools across the district.

“We want to remind families to talk to their children about the serious consequences of making threats to a school,” police wrote. “It is not a joke.”

The child’s name and age were not released.

Parents and students can report threats through SafeVoice or by calling 833-216-SAFE.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

