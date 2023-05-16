Child arrested after social media threat against schools

A child was arrested Monday and accused of making a social media threat against local schools.

Clark County School District police wrote in a statement Monday evening that the child was booked in the Juvenile Detention Center on charges of making terroristic threats after a social media threat last week that affected schools across the district.

“We want to remind families to talk to their children about the serious consequences of making threats to a school,” police wrote. “It is not a joke.”

The child’s name and age were not released.

Parents and students can report threats through SafeVoice or by calling 833-216-SAFE.

