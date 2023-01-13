Clark County battalion chief arrested on suspicion of elderly exploitation

Steven Broadwell, 52, has been employed by the county since 1995.

Steven Broadwell (Henderson Police Department)

Henderson police Thursday arrested a Clark County Fire Department battalion chief on suspicion of elderly exploitation.

Steven Broadwell, 52, faces charges of exploiting an older or vulnerable person and theft from an elderly or vulnerable person, according to the Henderson Police Department.

Police said the investigation began in June.

Broadwell has been employed by Clark County since 1995. Since September 2018 Broadwell has worked as a battalion chief responsible for a portion of the eastern Las Vegas Valley, county spokesman Erik Pappa said in an email.

He said the county could not comment.

Broadwell is due in court on Wednesday at 9 a.m., court records show.

No further information was available.

