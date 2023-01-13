51°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Crime

Clark County battalion chief arrested on suspicion of elderly exploitation

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 12, 2023 - 6:25 pm
 
Steven Broadwell (Henderson Police Department)
Steven Broadwell (Henderson Police Department)
Steven Broadwell (Henderson Police Department)
Steven Broadwell (Henderson Police Department)

Henderson police Thursday arrested a Clark County Fire Department battalion chief on suspicion of elderly exploitation.

Steven Broadwell, 52, faces charges of exploiting an older or vulnerable person and theft from an elderly or vulnerable person, according to the Henderson Police Department.

Police said the investigation began in June.

Broadwell has been employed by Clark County since 1995. Since September 2018 Broadwell has worked as a battalion chief responsible for a portion of the eastern Las Vegas Valley, county spokesman Erik Pappa said in an email.

He said the county could not comment.

Broadwell is due in court on Wednesday at 9 a.m., court records show.

No further information was available.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Derek Carr gives heartfelt goodbye, thank you to Raider Nation
Derek Carr gives heartfelt goodbye, thank you to Raider Nation
2
The skinny behind Adele’s seat fillers at Caesars Palace
The skinny behind Adele’s seat fillers at Caesars Palace
3
Drive-thru salad chain coming to Las Vegas Valley
Drive-thru salad chain coming to Las Vegas Valley
4
Derek Carr to speak at Las Vegas Valley church
Derek Carr to speak at Las Vegas Valley church
5
Raiders buy more real estate in Las Vegas Valley for $56M
Raiders buy more real estate in Las Vegas Valley for $56M
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories for you
Henderson police Chief Thedrick Andres announces retirement
Henderson police Chief Thedrick Andres announces retirement
Las Vegas police recruit accused of domestic violence
Las Vegas police recruit accused of domestic violence
Coroner IDs woman killed by her ex-boyfriend in murder-suicide
Coroner IDs woman killed by her ex-boyfriend in murder-suicide
Woman dies in suspected DUI crash in Henderson
Woman dies in suspected DUI crash in Henderson
Bodycam video captures moments after crash that killed toddlers
Bodycam video captures moments after crash that killed toddlers
Man found dead in a vehicle in central Las Vegas
Man found dead in a vehicle in central Las Vegas