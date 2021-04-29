84°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Crime

Clark County inmate hospitalized for ‘health complications’ dies

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 29, 2021 - 12:04 pm
 
Clark County Detention Center in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ ...
Clark County Detention Center in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

An inmate at the Clark County Detention Center died on Thursday, police said.

The 61-year-old man was taken to University Medical Center on April 18 “to be treated for health complications,” but died there Thursday, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The inmate had been in custody since February 2013 on charges of murder with a deadly weapon, kidnapping with a deadly weapon and resisting or obstructing a public officer with a deadly weapon, police said.

The Clark County coroner’s office had not identified the man or released his cause and manner of death as of Thursday morning.

No other information was immediately available.

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Fox 5 anchor arrested, sentenced in reckless driving case
Fox 5 anchor arrested, sentenced in reckless driving case
2
‘He did terrible, bad things,’ brother says after notorious inmate’s death
‘He did terrible, bad things,’ brother says after notorious inmate’s death
3
In-N-Out site near Allegiant Stadium sells again
In-N-Out site near Allegiant Stadium sells again
4
$2.9M slots jackpot hits on the Strip
$2.9M slots jackpot hits on the Strip
5
Las Vegas bartender dies after ‘scuffle’ with intoxicated man
Las Vegas bartender dies after ‘scuffle’ with intoxicated man
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST