Clark County sheriff involved in arrest of man with ‘replica handgun’

A man with a “replica handgun” was arrested Wednesday after an encounter with Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo and Capt. James LaRochelle, Las Vegas police announced Friday.

According to a police statement, Lombardo and LaRochelle were driving an unmarked vehicle in the area of Swenson Street and Flamingo Road about 12:35 p.m. Wednesday and were “assessing the homeless issue near the wash.” They were not in uniform.

“As they were parked along the roadway, an individual approached their vehicle in a challenging attitude, demanding to know what they were doing there,” according to the statement. “As his arms were out by his side, it appeared that the subject had a handgun tucked in his waist band. The subject was detained and marked patrol units responded to assist.”

Officers learned that the man had an outstanding warrant, for which he was arrested. Police did not specify the nature of the warrant, but Clark County Detention Center records list his charges as drug possession and obstructive use of a public sidewalk.

Police identified the man as 56-year-old Curt Northrup. They said the weapon retrieved from his waistband was a replica handgun and that “no additional charges were filed.”

