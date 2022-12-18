Community, family to honor toddlers with candlelight vigil

Taylor and Rose Wilmer were killed in a single vehicle crash in North Las Vegas last Sunday.

Taylor and Rose Wilmer were killed after a crash Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in North Las Vegas. (Tavon Wilmer)

Kaleah Manning (North Las Vegas Police Department)

Raenysa Washington (North Las Vegas Police Department)

A memorial on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, at the site of a deadly crash in the 5000 block of Scott Robinson Boulevard, North Las Vegas, which killed two toddlers and hospitalized two adults. (David Wilson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The community and family members are gathering Saturday night for a candlelight vigil near the site of a North Las Vegas crash that killed two toddlers last week.

Taylor Wilmer, 3, and Rose Wilmer, 2, were passengers in a 2004 Honda Odyssey van that veered off the road in the 5000 block of Scott Robinson Boulevard, north of Lone Mountain Road at around 9:15 p.m. Dec. 11.

Police said the girls were wearing adult seat belts as their aunt Kaleah Manning, 23, drove the van while impaired. Their mother, Raenysa Washington, 25, was in the front passenger seat.

The van drove over the curb and into a landscaped area where it struck two trees and a light pole. Police said Rose died at the scene and Taylor was taken to University Medical Center but died early Monday.

Tavon Wilmer, the girls’ father, said this week, “My girls were beautiful, smart girls.”

A small memorial grew in size around a palm tree near the crash site. Candles, flowers, stuffed animals, balloons and a child car seat were placed around the tree.

The vigil began at 6 p.m. Saturday. The family asked that all donations goto the fundraiser it created on Cash App. Donations will go toward funeral services for the girls.

Donations can go to $TaeylrRoseMarie on Cash App.

Manning faces three counts of DUI resulting in substantial bodily harm or death and is accused of driving with a suspended license and having no proof of insurance.

Washington faces two counts of child neglect/endangerment resulting in death. Both women were hospitalized after the crash and booked in absentia.

Manning and Washington are due in court on Tuesday and both remain in custody.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.