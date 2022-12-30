53°F
Crime

Coroner IDs 2 pedestrians killed in downtown hit-and-run crash

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 30, 2022 - 1:41 pm
 
Mykael Terrell makes her initial appearance on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at the Regional Justice ...
Mykael Terrell makes her initial appearance on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas. Terrell was arrested in connection with a fatal hit-and-run on Wednesday. (Amaya Edwards/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @amayaedw5

Two New Mexico residents who were killed in a hit-and-run crash near the Fremont Street Experience were identified by the Clark County coroner’s office on Friday.

The coroner’s office identified 44-year-old Kristie Baxter, who died at the University Medical Center, and 51-year-old William Baxter, who died at the scene. They were both visiting from Hobbs, New Mexico.

The Metropolitan Police Department said in a press release that video surveillance showed the two were crossing Fremont Street on Fourth Street against a “Don’t Cross” pedestrian signal around 7:40 p.m. on Wednesday. A burgundy GMC Acadia that was traveling north on Fourth struck the pedestrians and fled the scene.

The driver was identified by police as 28-year-old Las Vegas resident Mykael Terrell, who was arrested and booked into the Clark County Detention Center. According to court documents, she is facing two counts each of impaired driving resulting in death, reckless driving resulting in death and leaving the scene of a crash that involved death.

Terrell posted bail and is expected to appear in court on Jan. 4.

Contact Jimmy Romo at jromo@reviewjournal.com or call 702-383-0350. Follow @jimi_writes on Twitter.

