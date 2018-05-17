Coroner IDs 2 people killed in suspected Las Vegas DUI crash

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the two people who were killed when a suspected drunk driver rear-ended their car.

Las Vegas police investigate a fatal crash near West Sahara Avenue and South Hualapai Way on Tuesday, May 15, 2018. (Mike Shoro/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Henry Aparicio (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Jean residents Damaso Puente, 39, and Christa Puente, 33, were stopped at a red light at the intersection of West Sahara Avenue and South Hualapai Way on Tuesday night when their car was rear-ended, police said.

The alleged driver of the car that hit them, 23-year-old Henry Aparicio, was arrested in the deadly crash. He faces three counts each of DUI and reckless driving.

