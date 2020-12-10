59°F
Crime

Coroner IDs homeless man fatally stabbed in Las Vegas desert

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 9, 2020 - 5:41 pm
 
Clark County Coroner and Medical Examiner vehicles parked at their headquarters located at 1704 ...
Clark County Coroner and Medical Examiner vehicles parked at their headquarters located at 1704 Pinto Lane in Las Vegas on Tuesday, May 23, 2017. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a homeless man who was found dead in the desert on Monday.

The man, identified on Wednesday as 55-year-old Brian Durham, was found dead with multiple stab wounds in the desert of southeast Las Vegas at 8:23 a.m.

Officers were called to the 6100 block of Boulder Highway and found “an unresponsive homeless male behind a bush in the desert area,” police said in a press release on Tuesday.

No other information was immediately available. No suspects involved in this case have been confirmed.

Anyone with information can contact the Metropolitan Police Department at 702-828-3521 or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Mya Constantino at mconstantino@reviewjournal.com. Follow @searchingformya on Twitter.

