Coroner IDs homeless man fatally stabbed in Las Vegas desert

The man, identified as 55-year-old Brian Durham, was found dead with multiple stab wounds in the desert of southeast Las Vegas at 8:23 a.m. Monday.

Clark County Coroner and Medical Examiner vehicles parked at their headquarters located at 1704 Pinto Lane in Las Vegas on Tuesday, May 23, 2017. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a homeless man who was found dead in the desert on Monday.

The man, identified on Wednesday as 55-year-old Brian Durham, was found dead with multiple stab wounds in the desert of southeast Las Vegas at 8:23 a.m.

Officers were called to the 6100 block of Boulder Highway and found “an unresponsive homeless male behind a bush in the desert area,” police said in a press release on Tuesday.

No other information was immediately available. No suspects involved in this case have been confirmed.

Anyone with information can contact the Metropolitan Police Department at 702-828-3521 or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Mya Constantino at mconstantino@reviewjournal.com. Follow @searchingformya on Twitter.