Coroner IDs homeless man fatally stabbed in Las Vegas desert
The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a homeless man who was found dead in the desert on Monday.
The man, identified on Wednesday as 55-year-old Brian Durham, was found dead with multiple stab wounds in the desert of southeast Las Vegas at 8:23 a.m.
Officers were called to the 6100 block of Boulder Highway and found “an unresponsive homeless male behind a bush in the desert area,” police said in a press release on Tuesday.
No other information was immediately available. No suspects involved in this case have been confirmed.
Anyone with information can contact the Metropolitan Police Department at 702-828-3521 or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.
