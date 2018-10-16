11 candidates vying to be Clark County Family Court judge

Interviews with 11 candidates vying for an open Clark County Family Court seat have been set for next week.

The Nevada Supreme Court building in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Jennifer L. Elliott. (Mark Damon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Nevada Commission on Judicial Selection scheduled interviews to start at 9:30 a.m. Monday and continue through Tuesday morning at the Nevada Supreme Court building in downtown Las Vegas.

The candidates are: David Gibson Jr., Soonhee Bailey, Jason Stoffel, R. Nathan Gibbs, Lynn Hughes, Mary Perry, Margaret Pickard, Jeffrey Posin, Dawn Throne, Shann Dee Winesett, and Rhonda Kay Forsberg, according to a release from the high court.

The commission is expected to select three finalists and send the names to Gov. Brian Sandoval, who has 30 days to interview and appoint a replacement for Family Court Judge Jennifer Elliott, who announced her retirement in June.

