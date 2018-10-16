Courts

11 candidates vying to be Clark County Family Court judge

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 16, 2018 - 4:25 pm
 

Interviews with 11 candidates vying for an open Clark County Family Court seat have been set for next week.

The Nevada Commission on Judicial Selection scheduled interviews to start at 9:30 a.m. Monday and continue through Tuesday morning at the Nevada Supreme Court building in downtown Las Vegas.

The candidates are: David Gibson Jr., Soonhee Bailey, Jason Stoffel, R. Nathan Gibbs, Lynn Hughes, Mary Perry, Margaret Pickard, Jeffrey Posin, Dawn Throne, Shann Dee Winesett, and Rhonda Kay Forsberg, according to a release from the high court.

The commission is expected to select three finalists and send the names to Gov. Brian Sandoval, who has 30 days to interview and appoint a replacement for Family Court Judge Jennifer Elliott, who announced her retirement in June.

Contact David Ferrara at dferrara@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-1039. Follow @randompoker on Twitter.

