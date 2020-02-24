2 convicted in 2017 slaying of Las Vegas nursing student

Two men were convicted Monday in the robbery and murder of a 24-year-old Las Vegas nursing student.

A jury found Raekwon Robertson, center, guilty of first-degree murder, attempted robbery and conspiracy charges on Monday, February 24, 2020. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

A jury found Davontae Wheeler, left, guilty of second-degree murder and conspiracy charges on Monday, February 24, 2020. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

Raekwon Robertson, 23, was found guilty of first-degree murder, attempted robbery and conspiracy charges. His co-defendant, Davontae Wheeler, 24, was found guilty of second-degree murder and conspiracy charges and acquitted on an attempted robbery charge.

Gabriel George Valenzuela, who was studying at the College of Southern Nevada, died of multiple gunshot wounds in August 2017.

Las Vegas police said at the time that Valenzuela got into a confrontation with four young men before he was shot at least three times in the driveway of his home on the 5500 block of West Dewey Drive, near Russell and Lindell roads. Police said Valenzuela lived with his family at the Dewey address. His family was inside during the shooting and heard the gunshots.

Another man charged in the killing, Demario Lofton-Robinson, is awaiting trial. His younger brother, who was 14 at the time, pleaded guilty in the case and testified during Robertson and Wheeler’s trial.

