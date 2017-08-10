CSN nursing student killed outside central Las Vegas home

Gabriel George Valenzuela, 24, of Las Vegas, died of multiple gunshot wounds, the Clark County coroner’s office said.

Gabriel George Valenzuela, 24, of Las Vegas was shot at least three times outside his home on the 5500 block of West Dewey Drive early Wednesday morning in Las Vegas, Aug. 9, 2017. He later died at the hospital. (Gabriella Angotti-Jones Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The man shot dead in front of his central valley home early Wednesday morning was a nursing student at the College of Southern Nevada, a CSN spokesman said Thursday.

The Clark County coroner’s office identified the 24-year-old Las Vegas man as Gabriel George Valenzuela. He died of multiple gunshot wounds, the coroner’s office said Thursday.

Las Vegas police said Valenzuela got into a confrontation with four young men. He was then shot at least three times at about 12:10 a.m. in the driveway of his home on the 5500 block of West Dewey Drive, near Russell and Lindell roads, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

He died at the hospital, Metro Lt. David Gordon said.

The CSN student first registered for the Spring 2015 semester and had registered for classes this fall, CSN spokesman Richard Lake wrote in an email.

Metro Lt. Dan McGrath said Valenzuela lived with his family at the Dewey address. His family was inside during the shooting and heard the gunshots.

Police were not able to locate any suspects.

5500 block of West Dewey Drive, Las Vegas