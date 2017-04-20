ad-fullscreen
Courts

$25K bail set for Vegas fire captain accused of sex with girl

By David Ferrara Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 20, 2017 - 8:12 am
 
Updated April 20, 2017 - 8:51 am

A judge set bail at $25,000 on Thursday for a Las Vegas fire captain accused of paying a teenage girl $300 to have sex with him inside a fire station.

Richard Loughry, 46, is charged with two counts of statutory sexual seduction; three counts of lewdness with a child under the age of 16; two counts of child abuse, neglect or endangerment; and one count of soliciting prostitution of a minor.

Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Cynthia Cruz said that if Loughry posts bail, he must remain under house arrest and have no internet access.

Loughry twice asked the girl whether she was comfortable going to his fire station, according to a police report, which said the girl was advertised as being 22, though she is 15.

City spokesman David Riggleman said Loughry has since been placed on unpaid administrative leave.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Ferrara at dferrara@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-1039. Follow @randompoker on Twitter.

