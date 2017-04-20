$25K bail set for Vegas fire captain accused of sex with girl

Las Vegas fire captain Richard Loughry appears at the Regional Justice Center on Thursday, April 20, 2017, in Las Vegas. Loughry is accused of paying a 15-year-old girl $300 to have sex with him inside fire station. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas fire captain Richard Loughry appears at the Regional Justice Center on Thursday, April 20, 2017, in Las Vegas. Loughry is accused of paying a 15-year-old girl $300 to have sex with him inside fire station. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas fire captain Richard Loughry, left, appears with his attorney Craig Hendricks at the Regional Justice Center on Thursday, April 20, 2017, in Las Vegas. Loughry is accused of paying a 15-year-old girl $300 to have sex with him inside fire station. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas Fire And Rescue Station 47 is the location where fire captain Richard Loughry allegedly had sex with a 15-year-old girl. (Bridget Bennett/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bridgetkbennett

Richard Loughry (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas fire captain Richard Loughry appears at the Regional Justice Center on Thursday, April 20, 2017, in Las Vegas. Loughry is accused of paying a 15-year-old girl $300 to have sex with him inside fire station. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

A judge set bail at $25,000 on Thursday for a Las Vegas fire captain accused of paying a teenage girl $300 to have sex with him inside a fire station.

Richard Loughry, 46, is charged with two counts of statutory sexual seduction; three counts of lewdness with a child under the age of 16; two counts of child abuse, neglect or endangerment; and one count of soliciting prostitution of a minor.

Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Cynthia Cruz said that if Loughry posts bail, he must remain under house arrest and have no internet access.

Loughry twice asked the girl whether she was comfortable going to his fire station, according to a police report, which said the girl was advertised as being 22, though she is 15.

City spokesman David Riggleman said Loughry has since been placed on unpaid administrative leave.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Ferrara at dferrara@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-1039. Follow @randompoker on Twitter.