Complaint says Las Vegas fire captain paid girl $300 for sex

A Las Vegas fire captain paid a teenage girl $300 to have sex with him inside a fire station, according to court papers filed Wednesday.

Richard Odell Loughry, 46, was arrested Monday on charges related to the solicitation of a child for sex. In a new criminal complaint, Loughry is charged with two counts of statutory sexual seduction; three counts of lewdness with a child under the age of 16; two counts of child abuse, neglect or endangerment; and one count of soliciting prostitution.

The document states that the girl is 14 or 15 and that the encounter occurred Feb. 28.

David Riggleman, director of communications for the city of Las Vegas, said Loughry has been employed by the Las Vegas Fire Department since May 5, 1997.

Loughry received more than $226,000 in total pay and benefits in 2016, according to TransparentNevada.com.

Attorney Louis Schneider represents the victim, who said she had sex with a man at a firehouse after he responded to an online advertisement.

She described being walked through a garage and firehouse and into a room with a plaque on the door that read “captain’s dorm,” Schneider said. The girl also gave details about the walls and the blanket on the bed.

The attorney asked the girl to write down everything she remembered about the incident, and he reported her statement to the FBI.

Loughry was being held Wednesday at the Clark County Detention Center.

