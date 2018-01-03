AG appoints Texas lawyer as interim U.S. attorney for Nevada

Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced on Wednesday the appointment of Dayle Elieson as interim U.S. attorney for Nevada.

(Thinkstock)

Elieson, a Texas prosecutor, is one of 17 appointments, some of which fill the vacancies for acting U.S. attorneys that will leave when their term ends on Thursday, according to the Justice Department.

“United States Attorneys lead federal prosecutions across this country, taking deadly drugs and criminals off of our streets and protecting the safety of law-abiding people, as well as representing the United States in civil litigation,” Sessions said in a statement.

Elieson has prosecuted cases at both the state and federal levels, having served as an assistant district attorney for Dallas County and Denton County, Texas, and as an assistant U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Texas.

“Dayle Elieson has served this Department for more than 15 years and has prosecuted criminals for more than 20 years,” Sessions said in the statement. “At the federal level, she has successfully taken on fraudsters, money launderers, and terrorists. She is experienced, highly respected, and she will be an excellent leader as Interim U.S. Attorney for Nevada.”

Elieson received her law degree from Brigham Young University and a bachelor’s degree in English from the University of Texas at Austin.

Nevada’s acting U.S. attorney, Steven Myhre, will resume his role as first assistant U.S. attorney, according to the Justice Department.

