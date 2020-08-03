Alpine Motel owner scheduled to face judge Monday morning

Adolfo Orozco, the landlord of a Las Vegas apartment building where six people died in a December fire, is due in court Monday to face manslaughter charges.

The December fire at the Alpine Motel Apartments exposed Adolfo Orozco, an owner, to increased scrutiny. Orozco, a former teacher, often shared selfies on Facebook showing a handgun on his hip. Exterior photo of the Alpine: L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The exterior of the Alpine Motel Apartments on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Alpine Motel Apartments co-owner Malinda Mier cries telling the story of her maintenance man who may be among the dead after a fire left 6 dead and 13 injured at the downtown Las Vegas apartment building Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019. Residents reported the man tried to kick the back stairway doors open to no avail. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

A long list of counts was filed last week against Orozco and Malinda Mier, who has claimed co-ownership of the Alpine Motel Apartments.

Prosecutors said that once an investigation into the December fire began, Orozco threatened the apartment’s manager and his fiancee and tried to convince them not to talk to detectives “by brandishing a modified AK-47 style assault rifle and offering money” for them to leave town.

Along with one count of manslaughter for each of the six victims, Orozco and Mier also face 15 counts of performance of an act or neglect of duty in disregard of safety resulting in substantial bodily harm or death. Orozco also faces four counts of preventing or dissuading witness or victim from reporting crime or commencing prosecution with use of a deadly weapon. All charges are felonies.

Orozco’s attorney, Dominic Gentile, filed court papers, asking a judge to allow him to surrender in court Monday. Court records did not indicate whether Mier also would be in court.

An investigation into the deadly fire, which also left 13 injured and dozens displaced, found more than 40 potential fire code violations, including a rear exit door that had been bolted shut.

