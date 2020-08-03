Alpine Motel owner scheduled to face judge Monday morning
Adolfo Orozco, the landlord of a Las Vegas apartment building where six people died in a December fire, is due in court Monday to face manslaughter charges.
A long list of counts was filed last week against Orozco and Malinda Mier, who has claimed co-ownership of the Alpine Motel Apartments.
Prosecutors said that once an investigation into the December fire began, Orozco threatened the apartment’s manager and his fiancee and tried to convince them not to talk to detectives “by brandishing a modified AK-47 style assault rifle and offering money” for them to leave town.
Along with one count of manslaughter for each of the six victims, Orozco and Mier also face 15 counts of performance of an act or neglect of duty in disregard of safety resulting in substantial bodily harm or death. Orozco also faces four counts of preventing or dissuading witness or victim from reporting crime or commencing prosecution with use of a deadly weapon. All charges are felonies.
Orozco’s attorney, Dominic Gentile, filed court papers, asking a judge to allow him to surrender in court Monday. Court records did not indicate whether Mier also would be in court.
An investigation into the deadly fire, which also left 13 injured and dozens displaced, found more than 40 potential fire code violations, including a rear exit door that had been bolted shut.
