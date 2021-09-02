89°F
Ammon Bundy ally indicted on federal weapons charges

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 1, 2021 - 5:39 pm
 
Joshua Martinez, an anti-government activist who allegedly threatened the lives of a police det ...
Joshua Martinez, an anti-government activist who allegedly threatened the lives of a police detective and a prosecutor, appears for a bail hearing on gun charges at Las Vegas Regional Justice Center, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

A Las Vegas man linked to anti-government activist Ammon Bundy was indicted Wednesday on federal weapons charges.

Joshua Martinez, 32, who runs Bundy’s People’s Rights network in Nevada, already faces stalking and harassment charges related to alleged social media threats against a police detective and a prosecutor who both handle domestic terrorism cases.

Federal court papers filed Wednesday charged Martinez with two counts of felon in possession of a firearm and two counts of felon in possession of ammunition.

In that case, prosecutors alleged that between December and February, possessed a Ruger .45-caliber handgun with 10 rounds of ammunition, along with a Century Arms AK-47 rifle and 150 rounds of .223-caliber ammunition.

In 2019, state prosecutors obtained a felony gun conviction against Martinez. Authorities have said that this year Martinez threatened Chief Deputy District Attorney Michael Dickerson and Metropolitan Police Department Detective Kenneth Mead.

A criminal complaint alleged that Martinez threatened Mead with the intent that Mead be “placed in reasonable fear of death or substantial bodily harm.”

He faces charges of aggravated stalking, challenge to a fight with use of a deadly weapon, stalking with use of the internet or electronic communication and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person at the state level. He also faces two misdemeanor harassment charges.

An attorney for Martinez could not be reached late Wednesday.

Contact David Ferrara at dferrara@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-1039. Follow @randompoker on Twitter.

