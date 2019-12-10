Bail denied for woman accused of killing ex-girlfriend’s boyfriend

A woman accused of killing her ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend will not be granted bail due to a pending domestic violence case filed against her by the ex-girlfriend.

Grissel Gonzaga, who's accused of killing her ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend, led into the courtroom during her first court appearance at the Regional Justice Center on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Grissel Gonzaga, who's accused of killing her ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend, covers her face during her first court appearance at the Regional Justice Center on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Grissel Gonzaga, who's accused of killing her ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend, blows a kiss to her family as she was escorted out of the courtroom after her first court appearance at the Regional Justice Center on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Grissel Gonzaga, who's accused of killing her ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend, blows a kiss to her family as she was escorted out of the courtroom after her first court appearance at the Regional Justice Center on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Grissel Gonzaga (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A woman accused of killing her ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend will not be granted bail due to a pending domestic violence case filed against her by the ex-girlfriend.

Grissel Gonzaga, 29, made her first court appearance Tuesday after she was arrested Saturday in the death of 28-year-old Travis Smith.

Gonzaga is accused of attacking Smith and her ex-girlfriend at their home on Saturday, which she had been ordered to stay away from as a condition of her release for a misdemeanor domestic battery charge from June.

She missed a scheduled appearance in that case, leading the courts to issue a warrant for her arrest in July.

At the Tuesday hearing Gonzaga’s interim attorney, Deputy Public Defender Sarah Hawkins, objected to the presence of media and cameras in the courtroom and tried to block Gonzaga from view.

Hawkins argued for bail and house arrest in Gonzaga’s new case, and pointed out supportive family members in the courtroom who were willing to give Gonzaga a place to stay.

Justice of the Peace Elana Graham said Gonzaga would not be released, because she was also being held for the prior domestic violence charge.

After Saturday’s attack, Gonzaga now faces one count each of murder, burglary and domestic battery with a deadly weapon.

Gonzaga is accused of breaking into her ex-girlfriend’s home and attacking the woman and Smith with a knife. Police said Smith and the woman both suffered lacerations, and Smith also had been stomped on and choked.

Hawkins said detectives’ version of the attack was “one side of three stories” about what happened at the home. She said Gonzaga also suffered injuries that were not documented by police.

Gonzaga covered her face with a piece of paper while the attorneys made arguments.

She is scheduled to return to court in two days for a status hearing, and her preliminary hearing is scheduled for the end of the month.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0365. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.