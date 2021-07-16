Bail revoked for woman accused of fatally shoving man off RTC bus

A judge revoked bail on Friday for a woman accused of pushing a 74-year-old man off a Las Vegas bus, causing his death, after she was charged with theft while awaiting trial.

“The one thing I do not tolerate is picking up new cases, and you picked up a new case,” District Judge Tierra Jone said. “Today, you are remanded into custody without bail.”

Prosecutors said Cadesha Bishop, who had previously posted $100,000 bail on murder and other charges in the man’s death, rented a 2020 Chevrolet Impala from Enterprise in July and never returned it after the rental agreement ended.

Her attorney, Michael Castillo, argued that previous efforts to revoke Bishop’s bail had been denied at least four other times.

“It is evident that the state is desperate to have the defendant remanded without good cause,” Castillo wrote in court papers.

In May 2019, Bishop was arrested on a murder charge after Serge Fournier, the man she is accused of pushing off a Regional Transportation Commission bus, died from complications of the injuries he suffered in the fall.

Police and prosecutors have said that Fournier asked Bishop to “be nicer to the other passengers” before she pushed him.

Bishop faces one count each of murder, abuse of an older/vulnerable person resulting in death and battery resulting in substantial bodily harm of a victim 60 or older.

Fournier died about a month after the March 21, 2019, confrontation from complications he suffered after hitting the concrete near Fremont and 13th streets, according to testimony from a forensic pathologist.

The man’s family told detectives that he died on April 23. The Clark County coroner’s office determined that he died from complications of blunt force torso injuries, and his death was ruled a homicide.

After the rental car was not returned to Enterprise Rent-A-Car, Bishop’s attorney said, she submitted a voluntary statement to a Metropolitan Police Department officer and attempted to file a stolen vehicle questionnaire.

But prosecutors said Bishop made no payments to the rental company for more than a month before Enterprise reported the car stolen and police recovered it.

As she was being handcuffed, Bishop tried to plead with the judge, before Castillo stopped her from speaking.

“Your attorney did a fine job,” the judge said. “However, you put him in this circumstance.”

Bishop is scheduled to face a jury on the murder charge in October.

Castillo said he was “disappointed in the outcome” of Friday’s hearing, and that he planned to “review options going forward.”

Contact David Ferrara at dferrara@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-1039. Follow @randompoker on Twitter.