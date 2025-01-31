Bail set at $1M for man prosecutors call ‘serial rapist’

Judge allows evidence of other alleged sex assaults to be used in Chasing Horse case

A judge set bail at $1 million Thursday for a man accused of sexually assaulting multiple women.

Jermaine Billingsley, 46, was indicted by a Clark County grand jury in October on counts of battery, sexual assault and kidnapping. His bail was set at $200,000 with house arrest by District Judge Bita Yeager on Oct. 31.

A superseding indictment filed Thursday accused him of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a second victim and Chief District Judge Jerry Wiese reset the bail.

According to court minutes, prosecutors said Billingsley was “a serial rapist and luring women on the street.”

One of the victims previously testified to a grand jury that she was visiting Las Vegas in October 2022 and was intoxicated when she got into a car that she believed would take her to the airport.

She passed out and when she woke up, the driver was on top of her, she said to the grand jury.

“I woke up and just started screaming what are you doing and get off me and slapping and hitting him,” she said.

Then, she testified, the driver ran her over and drove away with her luggage.

“It was horrible,” she said. “There were tire marks on the back of my leg and I had no skin left.”

