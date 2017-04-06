Bishop Gorman football coach faces domestic battery charge

Bishop Gorman's head football coach Kenny Sanchez on the field during the Class 4A state football championship game, Dec. 3, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Bishop Gorman's head football coach, Kenny Sanchez, celebrates after the team's 84-8 win against Liberty in the Class 4A state football championship game at Sam Boyd Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Bishop Gorman head coach Kenny Sanchez yells out instructions during practice at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas on Aug. 31, 2016. (Josh Holmberg/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bishop Gorman head coach Kenny Sanchez talks to an assistant coach during the Bishop Gorman High School Kahuku High School game at Bishop Gorman in Summerlin on Sept. 17, 2016. Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @bleblancphoto

Kenny Sanchez, the head coach of Bishop Gorman High School’s football team, the 2016 national champion, is facing a domestic battery charge, the Las Vegas Review-Journal has learned.

Court records show that Sanchez, 36, was arrested Tuesday on a warrant.

When reached by phone Thursday, Sanchez hung up after a reporter asked to talk to him about the criminal case.

The charge stems from an incident on Christmas Day at the home of his former girlfriend, Brooke Jade Stewart. The two have a child, and Sanchez went to the woman’s residence in the southeast valley that day to pick up their son under their custody agreement.

A Las Vegas police report states that Sanchez was “very upset for picking up son.”

“I went to say goodbye to my son in the driveway,” the woman wrote in a voluntary statement. “Kenny came behind me and pulled my hair out of my head, punched me in the eye. As I was going down, he punched me on the side of my face and put his hands around my neck. He held me on the ground and ran to his car and drove away.”

Stewart “suffered swollen/bruise right cheek and scratches in the neck area,” according to the report. She also told police that on the morning of Dec. 17, she went to pick up her son from Sanchez’s apartment, and “Kenneth was angry and punched her in the left eye.” She showed an officer a picture of the injury she had taken on her phone.

Sanchez was slated to appear in Las Vegas Justice Court for an arraignment Thursday on one count of domestic battery, a misdemeanor, according to court records. He is the brother of UNLV football coach Tony Sanchez, Bishop Gorman’s former head football coach.

A trial date has been set for May 30.

Sanchez has been the head coach for two years, in which time the Gaels have gone 30-0, won two state titles and two mythical national championships. They currently are on a 54-game winning streak, which began in 2013.

Before taking the head job, Kenny Sanchez was the defensive coordinator from 2009-14. Since he has arrived at the school, the Gaels have become a national power, going 115-5, winning eight state titles and three national titles.

Sanchez was rumored to join his brother Tony on the Rebels’ staff if the NCAA passed legislation to allow a 10th assistant coach.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Review-Journal writer Justin Emerson contributed to this report. Contact David Ferrara at dferrara@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-1039. Follow @randompoker on Twitter.