Bomb threat forces evacuation of Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas

Police were called just after 10 a.m. Monday to assist marshals after someone called in a bomb threat to the courthouse, which houses both District and Justice courts.

Las Vegas police assist the Regional Justice Center regarding a bomb threat in downtown Las Vegas on Monday, Nov. 8, 2021. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

People are evacuated from the Regional Justice Center in downtown Las Vegas on Monday, Nov. 8, 2021. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas was evacuated Monday morning due to a bomb threat.

Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Larry Hadfield said police were called just after 10 a.m. to assist marshals after someone called in a bomb threat to the courthouse.

People were ordered to evacuate the courthouse, located at 200 Lewis Avenue, at about 10:45 a.m. The building houses both District and Justice courts.

Mary Ann Price, court information officer of the Eighth Judicial District Court, said police officers with canine units were checking the building as of 11 a.m.

Further information was not immediately available.

