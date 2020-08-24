Carrier receives prison term for stealing mail in Las Vegas area

A contract mail carrier for the U.S. Postal Service has been sentenced to six months in prison for stealing mail from dozens of victims in the Las Vegas Valley.

A truck departs from the U.S. Postal Service center at 1001 E. Sunset Road in Las Vegas on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Authorities said David Stephen Bangs II, 34, of Henderson admitted stealing mail from at least 67 victims. Details of his sentence were announced in a news release from the U.S. attorney’s office in Las Vegas.

Authorities said Bangs was working as a contract carrier from April 2018 to August 2019, and that in June of 2019, customers in a Las Vegas Valley neighborhood complained about missing or opened mail in an area where Bangs worked. The exact location of the neighborhood was not released.

“(Investigators) conducted a test on his route, and Bangs was found to have stolen money from the test letter,” according to the news release, which said Bangs subsequently told investigators “he targeted customer mail that he believed contained cash.”

Bangs pleaded guilty in federal court in February to one count of mail theft. After he completes his prison sentence, he faces a year of supervision.

The case was investigated by the U.S. Postal Service office of the inspector general. Bangs was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Gloria Navarro.

