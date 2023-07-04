84°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Courts

Case involving man accused of intimidating official moves to Henderson

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 4, 2023 - 6:00 am
 
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

The criminal case of a man accused of stalking and intimidating a member of the District Court was moved to the Henderson Justice Court from Las Vegas after multiple judges recused themselves from his case because of conflicts, according to court records.

Charles Dowling faces multiple charges including stalking, trespassing, destruction or injury of personal property of another and intimidating a public officer according to court records.

Dowling is accused of posting the home address of Hearing Master Barbara Schifalacqua on social media between May 27 and June 17, according to Dowling’s criminal complaint.

Schifalacqua was the hearing master of Dowling’s recent application for a temporary protective order, according to the complaint.

The criminal complaint said Dowling went to Schifalacqua’s home and left cracked raw eggs, spices and cut-up vegetables on her front porch with a letter condemning her for the ruling on his application for a protective order. The complaint alleged that Dowling’s actions were attempts to get Schifalacqua to change her court order.

As Dowling’s case went through the Las Vegas Justice Court, five different judges were recused, according to justice court records. It was decided on June 28 that Dowling’s criminal case would be transferred to Henderson Justice Court.

Dowling is due back in court on Wednesday, according to Henderson court records.

Contact Mark Credico at mcredico@reviewjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter @MarkCredicoII.

MOST READ
1
Delta flight diverted to Las Vegas airport lands safely
Delta flight diverted to Las Vegas airport lands safely
2
MSG Sphere’s Exosphere to show ‘dazzling display’ on Fourth of July
MSG Sphere’s Exosphere to show ‘dazzling display’ on Fourth of July
3
Knights re-sign restricted free agent goalie to 1-year deal
Knights re-sign restricted free agent goalie to 1-year deal
4
Shooting at east Las Vegas 7-Eleven leaves man dead, 2 hurt
Shooting at east Las Vegas 7-Eleven leaves man dead, 2 hurt
5
Knights stay quiet as free agency begins; 3 players depart
Knights stay quiet as free agency begins; 3 players depart
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Judge orders videos of alleged rape of impaired teen not to be shared
Judge orders videos of alleged rape of impaired teen not to be shared
Woman accused of driving into Strip crowd, killing 1, to stand trial next year
Woman accused of driving into Strip crowd, killing 1, to stand trial next year
Ex-housing leader, accused of hitting woman, faces new felony charge
Ex-housing leader, accused of hitting woman, faces new felony charge
Judge orders man charged in triple homicide held without bail
Judge orders man charged in triple homicide held without bail
‘Overly burdensome’: CCSD responds to lawsuit over school police bodycam footage
‘Overly burdensome’: CCSD responds to lawsuit over school police bodycam footage
Man accused of hate crime to undergo mental health evaluation
Man accused of hate crime to undergo mental health evaluation