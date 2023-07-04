Case involving man accused of intimidating official moves to Henderson

Charles Dowling is accused of stalking and intimidating a public official, and his case was moved from Las Vegas to Henderson Justice Court after multiple judges recused themselves.

(Getty Images)

The criminal case of a man accused of stalking and intimidating a member of the District Court was moved to the Henderson Justice Court from Las Vegas after multiple judges recused themselves from his case because of conflicts, according to court records.

Charles Dowling faces multiple charges including stalking, trespassing, destruction or injury of personal property of another and intimidating a public officer according to court records.

Dowling is accused of posting the home address of Hearing Master Barbara Schifalacqua on social media between May 27 and June 17, according to Dowling’s criminal complaint.

Schifalacqua was the hearing master of Dowling’s recent application for a temporary protective order, according to the complaint.

The criminal complaint said Dowling went to Schifalacqua’s home and left cracked raw eggs, spices and cut-up vegetables on her front porch with a letter condemning her for the ruling on his application for a protective order. The complaint alleged that Dowling’s actions were attempts to get Schifalacqua to change her court order.

As Dowling’s case went through the Las Vegas Justice Court, five different judges were recused, according to justice court records. It was decided on June 28 that Dowling’s criminal case would be transferred to Henderson Justice Court.

Dowling is due back in court on Wednesday, according to Henderson court records.

