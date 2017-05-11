Clark County grand jury indicts man in dog stabbing

Gavel (Thinkstock)

A man who is accused of stabbing a dog was indicted Wednesday on an animal cruelty charge.

Anthony Gonzalez, 24, is charged in Clark County District Court with one count of cruelty to animals, a felony. He is accused of stabbing a white female boxer named Karma with a knife on Feb. 21.

Gonzalez was arrested on May 4 and is being held on $50,000 bail at the Clark County Detention Center. His arraignment is scheduled for May 17.

Contact Brooke Wanser at bwanser@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Bwanser_writes on Twitter.