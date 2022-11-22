DA won’t pursue felony charge against police union president

Gary Hargis, 47, was suspended from his job as a Henderson police officer as the department investigated whether he struck a motorcyclist in October.

The Clark County district attorney’s office has declined pursue a felony hit-and-run charge against outgoing Henderson police union president Gary Hargis.

Hargis, 47, was suspended from his job as a Henderson police officer as the department investigated whether he struck a motorcyclist while driving a Jeep Grand Cherokee on Oct. 13 just after midnight near the intersection of Greenway Road and Van Wagenen Street.

The motorcyclist, 18-year-old Kevin Dammers, said he suffered an ankle injury in the crash.

Assistant District Attorney Christopher Lalli said Monday that prosecutors could not find sufficient evidence to prove that the motorcyclist suffered bodily injury.

“No medical records were submitted supporting bodily injury,” Lalli wrote in an email to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “Photos were provided but they do not prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the victim suffered bodily injury.”

In Nevada, it is a felony to flee the scene of a crash causing injury.

An Henderson police affidavit for warrant signed by an officer on Nov. 1 requested that an arrest warrant be issued for Hargis on charges of failing to stop at a crash with injury, failure to report a crash, false statement, failure to provide information or render aid, and failure to maintain a travel lane or making an improper turn.

Lalli said prosecutors referred the allegations to the Henderson city attorney’s office to consider misdemeanor charges, including hit-and-run, failure to maintain lane or improper turn and failure to give information to other parties of an accident.

The police department suspended Hargis last month, but he remained president of the Henderson Police Officers’ Association until last week when he lost his reelection to officer Shawn Thibeault.

