Detention sought for 2 suspects in US Capitol riot

Federal prosecutors argue that the two men, arrested last week in Las Vegas, pose a “serious risk to obstruct justice” and should remain behind bars while awaiting trial.

A photo from surveillance video shows Ronald Sandlin smoking what authorities believe was marijuana in the halls of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. The photo was in a criminal complaint released last week. (FBI)

Nathaniel DeGrave (FBI surveillance photo)

Federal prosecutors in Las Vegas want to hold two men arrested in connection with violence at the U.S. Capitol behind bars while they await trial.

Nathaniel DeGrave, 31, of Las Vegas and Ronald Sandlin, 31, of Memphis, Tennessee, who have professed ardent support of former President Donald Trump, were arrested in Las Vegas last week on charges that stem from the Jan. 6 attack.

The men are expected to face a judge Monday afternoon on felony counts of obstructing law enforcement incident to civil disorder and misdemeanor charges related to “unlawful and disorderly conduct” in Washington, D.C., the day a four-hour riot left five dead, including a Capitol Police officer.

In a 16-page detention brief filed Monday, Assistant U.S. Attorney Nicholas Dickinson called Sandlin a “serious risk of flight” and “a serious risk to obstruct justice.”

Prosecutors have tied Sandlin to two separate assaults on law enforcement officers, saying that his “conduct is extremely troubling.”

Sandlin tried to rip an officer’s helmet off as the officer tried to steer the mob away from a Capitol entrance, Dickinson argued in his brief, and “engaged in a shoving match with an officer attempting to lock and secure a set of doors inside the Capitol.”

“The defendant’s assaultive behavior contributed to the mob’s ability to successfully breach and wander the U.S. Capitol, putting additional law enforcement officers and members and staff of Congress at grave risk,” the prosecutor wrote.

In a separate detention memo, Dickinson said of DeGrave that “there is clear and convincing evidence that the defendant poses a serious risk to obstruct justice.”

DeGrave did not have a significant criminal history, according to the prosecutor.

“However, the defendant’s actions, as demonstrated by his apparent willingness to engage in assaultive behavior as part of a violent mob and his preparation and planning for violence leading up to January 6 should give this Court great concern about the danger he would pose to the community if released,” Dickinson wrote.

Authorities have said more arrests are possible.

Sandlin was arrested at the Las Vegas apartment complex where DeGrave lives, authorities have said.

The FBI used video surveillance, social media posts, a driver’s license photo and tips from the public to conclude that Sandlin, DeGrave and another man, Josiah Colt of Boise, Idaho, were a trio pictured on video surveillance in the Capitol during the insurrection. Sandlin and DeGrave were convinced the election was being stolen, according to the document.

DeGrave is quoted as saying on social media: “It’s time the American people rise and stand up for this country. We’re tired of the corruption.”

The Capitol siege unfolded as lawmakers inside were working to certify Democrat Joe Biden’s presidential election victory.

DeGrave and Sandlin were each “a spoke in the wheel that caused the historic events,” Dickinson wrote.

According to the FBI, Sandlin posted an invitation to the protests on social media on Dec. 31 and wrote, “I’m organizing a caravan of patriots who are going to Washington D.C. to stand behind our president Donald J. Trump.”

According to the FBI, on one of the videos from the Capitol grounds, a man resembling DeGrave says, “We are out here protecting the country. If (expletive) goes down, if (Vice President Mike) Pence does what we think he is going to do, then we are here to defend this city, defend any city in this country. Let antifa try us. We are here. We are ready. I say bring it. We are not silent anymore.”

Antifa is shorthand for “anti-fascists,” an umbrella description for the far-left-leaning militant groups that resist neo-Nazis and white supremacists at demonstrations and other events.

An analysis of video surveillance from the Capitol Senate Gallery later showed Sandlin and a person believed to be DeGrave in a shoving match with officers, according to the FBI.

According to the FBI, an article and video published in the New York Post depicted Sandlin smoking what appeared to be marijuana in the Capitol Rotunda. A subpoena allowed the FBI to trace a Facebook account repeatedly cited in the warrant to Sandlin’s Memphis address.

Colt is already facing federal charges of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds. He’s been identified in multiple media reports as the man photographed clinging to a balcony in the Senate during the insurrection. He also was pictured sitting in Pence’s chair in the chamber.

