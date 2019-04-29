Disbarred Las Vegas lawyer released from probation

Brian Bloomfield (Nevada Highway Patrol)

Prosecutors agreed to release a former Las Vegas attorney from probation on Monday after he spent nearly two weeks behind bars.

Brian Bloomfield, disbarred in 2016 for his role in defrauding the court system, was arrested earlier this month on charges of driving under the influence of liquor and/or drugs, failure to drive in a travel lane and failure to yield to an emergency vehicle.

The 43-year-old still must face a judge on those counts, but prosecutors said he would be released from his five-year probation after serving more than three years.

One of the conditions of Bloomfield’s probation was to “stay out of trouble.”

Earlier this month, a Nevada Highway Patrol trooper spotted Bloomfield behind the wheel of a silver car “failing to maintain its travel lane” near U.S. Highway 95 north and Cheyenne Avenue, according to a news release from the agency.

“The Trooper observed outward signs of intoxication while talking to Bloomfield,” the release stated.

Prosecutors said Bloomfield was involved in a courthouse scheme to provide clients, mostly prostitutes, with phony certificates of completion for court-ordered counseling and community service to resolve misdemeanor cases.

Bloomfield admitted that he filed or helped file forged records in 91 cases that falsely claimed a client had completed counseling or community service.

Another lawyer, Vicki Greco, also was given five years of probation last year for her role in the case.

