District Judge Michael Villani announces retirement

District Judge Michael Villani is retiring after more than 15 years on the bench, the District Court announced Thursday.

Villani, who serves in Department 17, was first appointed to the bench in April 2007. He plans to continue doing legal work and spend more time with his family following his retirement, effective July 14, according to a press release from the District Court.

“I have been honored to serve the citizens of the State of Nevada for the last 15 years,” Villani wrote in his resignation letter. “Words cannot express my appreciation for having had the opportunity to be a member of the judiciary.”

Villani graduated from the California Western School of Law in 1982 and worked as a prosecutor with the Clark County district attorney’s office, and then in private practice handling civil and criminal cases.

Before he was appointed to the bench, Villani served as an alternate Municipal Court judge, justice of the peace pro tempore, small claims court judge and certified court arbitrator, according to the press release.

As a District Court judge, Villani served on the court’s executive committee and oversaw homicide cases.

“We appreciate Judge Villani’s service on the District Court bench, for more than 15 years, and his commitment to ensuring that justice was served,” Chief Judge Jerry Wiese was quoted in the release. “His career is marked with impressive accomplishments and we hope he can enjoy time with his family as he steps back from the rigors of a heavy civil/criminal District Court docket.”

