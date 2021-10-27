Ex-Judge John McGroarty, ‘known for being incredibly kind,’ dies

Former Judge John McGroarty, who served in Clark County District Court for more than two decades, died on Monday.

District Judge John McGroarty (Review-Journal file)

Chief District Judge Linda Bell announced McGroarty’s death in a statement sent to court employees on Tuesday afternoon. It was not immediately clear how McGroarty died.

McGroarty served as a district judge from 1982 until his retirement in 2006, Bell said. Following his retirement, he continued to preside over District Court’s mental health court specialty program until about 2012.

“He was known for being incredibly kind and a passionate advocate for the mentally ill,” Bell said in the statement.

