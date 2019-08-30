Ex-Las Vegas security guard gets up to 40 years in shootings

A former Las Vegas retail store security guard who shot at his manager after she told him to stop complaining about customers was sentenced to 16 to 40 years behind bars.

Police investigate an officer-involved shooting at a shopping complex near Blue Diamond Road and Arville Street in Las Vegas on Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

The 38-year-old guard, Mohamed Mahmoud, was shot by Las Vegas police during the August 2018 incident at Ross Dress For Less, 4000 Blue Diamond Road.

He pleaded guilty in May to two counts of attempted murder with use of a deadly weapon, one count of assault on a protected person with use of a deadly weapon and one count of assault with a deadly weapon.

The manager, Amanda Davis, told District Judge Jerry Wiese that she remains traumatized. But, she added, “I’m not going to be controlled by him anymore.”

Metropolitan Police Department officers received calls about an active shooter inside the store, and an officer arrived within minutes.

Mahmoud began shooting outside the store at a police vehicle. Another officer arrived and also took gunfire. He returned five shots, hitting Mahmoud once near his hip.

Mahmoud, who told the judge he had been suicidal, was the only person hurt.

“This man is a coward,” Chief Deputy District Attorney Shanon Clowers said at the sentencing. “Anybody who wants to commit suicide by cop is a coward, because cops don’t want to kill you.”

