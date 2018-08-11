Guard shot by police after shooting inside Las Vegas store

A security guard was shot by a Las Vegas officer outside a south valley store Saturday afternoon after police said the man opened fire inside the shop following an argument with a manager.

Unidentified Target department store employees comfort each other as Las Vegas police investigate an officer-involved shooting at a shopping complex near Blue Diamond Road and Arville Street in Las Vegas on Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Police investigate an officer-involved shooting at a shopping complex near Blue Diamond Road and Arville Street in Las Vegas on Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Unidentified Target department store employees comfort each other as Las Vegas police investigate an officer-involved shooting at a shopping complex near Blue Diamond Road and Arville Street in Las Vegas on Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Unidentified Target department store employees comfort each other as Las Vegas police investigate an officer-involved shooting at a shopping complex near Blue Diamond Road and Arville Street in Las Vegas on Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

An unidentified Target department store employee talks on the phone as Las Vegas police investigate an officer-involved shooting at a shopping complex near Blue Diamond Road and Arville Street in Las Vegas on Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Shoppers wait outside at Blue Diamond Crossing shopping center on Blue Diamond Road in Las Vegas on Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Ross Dress For Less store on Blue Diamond Road in Las Vegas (screengrab from Google)

Target store on Blue Diamond Road in Las Vegas (screengrab from Google)

Blue Diamond Crossing shopping center on Blue Diamond Road (screengrab from Google)

A security guard was shot by a Las Vegas officer outside a south valley store Saturday afternoon after police said the man opened fire inside the shop following an argument with a manager.

The shooting occurred at the Ross Dress for Less store, 4000 Blue Diamond Road. The store is located in the Blue Diamond Crossing shopping center, which includes several large stores, including Target, Big Lots and Kohl’s, as well as many smaller shops.

The security guard got into an argument with a store manager, left the store and returned with a gun. He fired the weapon at the manager who wasn’t hit, Metropolitan Police Department Capt. Nichole Splinter said. That’s when the Police Department received calls reporting an active shooter.

Two officers arrived and the man left the store and shot at them. One officer returned fire and struck the man once. He was hospitalized at University Medical Center and was undergoing surgery Saturday evening, Splinter said.

No other injuries were reported.

A father, who was in the store with his 9-year-old son at the time of the shooting, told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that he saw a man arguing with a woman working at the store.

“I’m gonna come back and get you,” the father said he heard the man say.

The man left the store, returned a couple of minutes later and opened fire.

The father said he then grabbed his son and they started running toward the back exit. Then fearing the man had begun to shoot in their direction, the father and son ran toward the front exit. The father said the shooter was firing out the front door after he and his son exited.

An employee at a nearby nail salon said she was walking toward the Ross Dress for Less when people at a nearby beauty store warned her not to go any farther.

“I said, ‘What’s going on?’ They said there was a shooter,” the employee said.

The employee walked back to the salon. A couple of minutes later she heard about three gunshots. A few minutes later she heard several more gunshots. The woman, who did not want her name used, said she poked her head out of the nail salon and saw police officers pointing guns at and standing over a man lying on the ground.

Around 4PM today there was a shooting in the 4000 block of Blue Diamond Rd. Arriving officers were fired upon by the suspect, and they returned fire. The suspect was hit and is at a local hospital. No citizens or officers were injured. This was isolated workplace violence. #OIS pic.twitter.com/vOw3JyIycD — LVMPD (@LVMPD) August 12, 2018

Sheena Romandia, 32, told the Review-Journal that she was back-to-school shopping at the Target store when she noticed a bunch of people starting to run. She did not see or hear anybody shooting, but she said that when she saw the crowd running, she and her two daughters joined them.

Romandia remembered thinking, “We gotta go.” She said she and the others ran toward the back of the store and exited through an employee entrance. It took a few minutes to fit so many people through one exit to the area behind the store.

Police would not let them back into the parking lot, so she walked around the shopping center and made her way to the front of a business near a Verizon store.

Some of the roads closed in the area from Arville Street and Valley View north of Blue Diamond Road have reopened, the Regional Transportation Commission tweeted.

This is the fifth officer-involved shooting in the past week.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.

IM AT ROSS OM BLUE DIAMOND PLEASE THERE IS A LIVE GUNMAN IM AM IN DRESSINH ROOM WITH MY MOM — Kallista (@Kallistaamaria) August 11, 2018

Active shooter a few minutes ago here off blue diamond in Las Vegas at Target and Ross. I was in store when it happen. Crazy #LasVegas #activeshooter pic.twitter.com/PcRUUl7MFf — Will Harris (@TheeWillHarris) August 12, 2018

4000 block of Blue Diamond Road, Las Vegas