Ex-Nevada guardian pleads guilty to exploitation, theft charges

The Nevada guardian who was indicted last year after prosecutors said she exploited hundreds of elderly and infirm in her care pleaded guilty Monday to six counts.

April Parks, a professional guardian appointed by Clark County Family Court to protect hundreds of vulnerable people, enters a courtroom at the Regional Justice Center on Monday, Nov. 5, 2018, in Las Vegas. Parks accepted a plea bargain and will be sentenced on Jan. 4, 2019. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Rudy North, 80, left, and his daughter Julie Belshe leave the Regional Justice Center, where North's ex-legal guardian, April Parks, pleaded guilty on Monday, Nov. 5, 2018, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

April Parks, a professional guardian appointed by Clark County Family Court to protect hundreds of vulnerable people, appears in court at the Regional Justice Center on Monday, Nov. 5, 2018, in Las Vegas. Parks accepted a plea bargain and will be sentenced on Jan. 4, 2019. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

April Parks, a professional guardian appointed by Clark County Family Court to protect hundreds of vulnerable people, enters a courtroom at the Regional Justice Center on Monday, Nov. 5, 2018, in Las Vegas. Parks accepted a plea bargain and will be sentenced on Jan. 4, 2019. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

The Nevada guardian who was indicted last year after prosecutors said she exploited hundreds of elderly and infirm in her care pleaded guilty Monday to six counts.

April Parks only spoke when agreeing to the terms of her Alford plea — a type of guilty plea that requires a defendant to admit only that prosecutors could prove their case. Throughout the hearing, she avoided eye contact with the handful of victim families who were in court as witnesses.

Parks originally faced more than 200 felony counts. The plea agreement — which included three counts of exploitation, two counts of theft and one count of perjury — drastically reduced the amount of charges she originally faced.

But she could still see prison time. A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Jan. 4.

Parks appeared in court Monday with three other defendants, who also entered Alford pleas.

“They’re pathetic!” one of Parks’ former wards, Rudy North, yelled in court after the pleas were entered.

Under Parks’ care, North and his wife were taken from their home and put into an assisted living facility in Boulder City. Parks sold nearly all their possessions shortly after moving the couple, North has said.

“I want you to put that in,” North continued in court. “They’re pathetic!”

The man was escorted out of the courtroom. Parks did not look at him.

The three other people who entered Alford pleas were Parks’ business partner, Mark Simmons; her husband, Gary Neal Taylor; and her former attorney, Noel Simpson Palmer.

Simmons entered pleas to two counts of exploitation, one count of theft and one count of perjury. Taylor and Simpson Palmer each entered a plea to one count of exploitation. One of Simpson Palmer’s cases was dismissed.

“This is not judicial process,” North’s daughter, Julie Belshe, said as she walked out of court.

Belshe now works as a guardianship reform advocate. She said the last five years fighting for her parents have been stressful.

“This isn’t justice,” she said after the hearing, standing next to her father. “It’s a slap on the wrist. What kind of message is this sending?”

Contact Rachel Crosby at rcrosby@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3801. Follow @rachelacrosby on Twitter.