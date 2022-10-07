FBI says Nevada may have victims in international child porn case

Authorities said Nevada children may have been victims of one of the worst child exploitation cases investigated by the FBI.

Zobaidul Amin, 24, of Bangladesh was indicted Thursday in an Alaskan court on 13 counts related to child exploitation over Snapchat.

Prosecutors said Amin used the service to coerce children into sending illicit images and threatened them if they stopped sending photos, according to a statement issued Thursday by the Department of Justice.

“Seen as one of the most prolific and malicious sextortion schemes investigated by the FBI to date, this child exploitation enterprise targeted hundreds of minors in the United States and abroad through popular social media platforms,” Special Agent in Charge Antony Jung of the FBI’s Anchorage office said in the statement.

Amin was arrested last month in Malaysia and charged by the Malaysia Attorney General’s Chambers with 12 counts of possession and production of child pornography, according to the DOJ.

Anyone with information on the case may call 800-225-5324.

