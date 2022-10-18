Final co-defendant in Hells Angels case arrested

The last of eight men recently indicted on racketeering charges in connection with a May highway shooting that injured members of a rival motorcycle group was booked into jail on Monday.

Las Vegas and Henderson police raid the Hells Angels headquarters on East Bonanza Road on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, in Las Vegas. The last of eight men recently indicted on racketeering charges in connection with a May highway shooting that injured members of a rival motorcycle group was booked into jail on Monday. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The last of eight men recently indicted in a Hells Angels racketeering case was booked Monday into the Clark County Detention Center in connection with a highway shooting that injured members of the rival Vagos Motorcycle Club.

Rayann Mollasgo, 41, is an associate of the motorcycle group, also called a “hangaround,” according to a September grand jury indictment. He was booked into the detention center on Monday and is currently held on a $250,000 bail, jail records show.

Officials now have all eight co-defendants in the racketeering case since the grand jury returned a superseding indictment on Sept. 23. Three of the men — local Hells Angels president Richard Devries, 67; Russell Smith, 27; and Stephen Alo, 46 — were initially arrested shortly after the May 29 shooting on U.S. Highway 95, west of Wagon Wheel Drive in Henderson.

The shooting happened after a large Memorial Day weekend motorcycle ride from Hoover Dam to the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City, police have said. Six Vagos members were injured, and Mollasgo was hurt from “friendly fire” and was hospitalized afterward, prosecutors have said.

Prosecutors said Devries opened fire during the altercation, but have not indicated if any of the other co-defendants shot at the Vagos motorcyclists.

The other co-defendants indicted in September include 32-year-old Aaron Chun, who, prosecutors have said, is a “prospect” for the Hells Angels, along with Smith and Alo, according to a grand jury indictment. Also indicted were 34-year-old Cameron Treich and 29-year-old Taylor Rodriguez, described as full-patch members of the group, and 39-year-old Roneric Padilla, who is allegedly another “hangaround.”

Padilla, who prosecutors said was not present during the shooting, has been charged with racketeering and accessory to a felony, court records show.

The other seven men face 38 total counts, including racketeering, conspiracy to commit murder, attempted murder, battery, assault and discharging a firearm at or into an occupied structure. The recent grand jury indictment added an enhancement of promoting or assisting a criminal gang to 36 of the counts.

During an Oct. 6 court hearing, District Judge Tierra Jones lowered the $250,000 bail for all of the co-defendants except for Mollasgo, who had yet to be arrested. They have all posted bond and have been released from custody, court records show.

Mollasgo is scheduled to appear in court again on Monday.

