First Black woman, Asian-American named to state’s high court

Patricia Lee, a Las Vegas attorney, was appointed by Gov. Steve Sisolak to the Nevada Supreme Court on Monday.

Patricia Lee (Nevada Governor's Office)

Gov. Steve Sisolak appointed attorney Patricia Lee on Monday to fill a vacancy on the Nevada Supreme Court.

Lee will be the first Black woman and the first Asian-American to serve on Nevada’s highest court, according to a statement from the governor’s office. She was born in Korea to an African-American father in the military and a native Korean mother.

She will fill a seat vacated by Justice Abbi Silver, who submitted her resignation in August citing “unforeseen circumstances” and a desire to spend more time with her family. Lee will serve out the remainder of Silver’s term, which expires in January 2025.

“I am proud and honored to appoint Patricia to serve on the Nevada Supreme Court,” Sisolak said in a press release from the governor’s office. “The breadth and depth of her skillset and her personal and professional experience make her an incredible addition to the State’s highest court.”

Lee is a partner at the Hutchinson & Steffen law firm, where she has worked since 2002, according to the statement. She practices complex commercial litigation, trademark law, family law, appellate law and collections cases.

She also represents clients pro bono through the Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada and has served as a board member with the Women’s Chamber of Commerce of Southern Nevada, according to the law firm’s website.

She graduated from George Washington University Law School in 2002 and was admitted to the Nevada bar that year, according to the statement. In 2019, Attorney General Aaron Ford named her a member of a sexual harassment policy task force created by Sisolak.

The Nevada Commission on Judicial Selection recommended Lee and two others for Sisolak to consider for the appointment. The other two recommendations were Reno-area District Judge Scott Freeman and District Judge Tierra Jones.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.