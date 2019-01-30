Nevada AG Ford appoints sexual harassment task force

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford on Wednesday named the members of a sexual harassment policy task force created by Gov. Steve Sisolak in his first official act as governor on Jan. 7.

CARSON CITY — Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford on Wednesday named the members of a sexual harassment policy task force created by Gov. Steve Sisolak in his first official act as governor on Jan. 7.

The panel, which Sisolak tapped Ford to chair, will review federal and state sexual harassment and discrimination laws and policies; prevention and training procedures of state agencies; and existing policies regarding privacy and corrective action. The panel will also recommend program and policy improvements. As part of the governor’s order state agencies must submit their sexual harassment and discrimination policies for review by March 1.

“With a focus on prevention, we are committed to developing actionable recommendations to address harassment and discrimination in the workplace,” Ford said in a statement.

The governor’s order set forth guidelines for a task force of up to 11 members that would include other top members of his administration, rights advocates, law enforcement, and representatives from business, labor, education, mental health and victims support interests.

The members, in addition to Ford are:

• Amanda Cuevas, social worker and crisis response and intervention supervisor of the Sparks-based victims support group Safe Embrace.

• Patrick Cates, director of the state Department of Administration.

• Kara Jenkins, Administrator, Nevada Equal Rights Commission.

• Ann McGinley, law professor and co-director, Workplace Law Program at UNLV.

• LaTesha Watson, Chief of Police, Henderson Police Department.

• Dr. Melissa Piasecki, executive associate dean and psychiatry and behavioral sciences professor, UNR School of Medicine.

• Geoconda Argüello-Kline, secretary-treasurer, Culinary Union Local 226.

• Patricia Lee, a partner at Las Vegas law firm Hutchison & Steffen and executive board member, Women’s Chamber of Commerce of Nevada.

• Jan Morrison, economic development officer, Northeastern Nevada Regional Development Authority.

• Erin McMullen, director of governmental affairs, Boyd Gaming Corp..

