Gov. Sisolak appoints Bulla to Nevada Court of Appeals

(Getty Images)

Former Eighth Judicial District Court discovery commissioner Bonnie A. Bulla was appointed to serve on the Nevada Court of Appeals.

Bulla, who replaces Justice Abbi Silver, recently elected to the state’s Supreme Court, is scheduled to begin serving on the appeals court March 4.

Bulla had served as discovery commissioner since 2007. She earned her law degree from Arizona State University in 1987, the same year she was admitted to practice law in Nevada.

Gov. Steve Sisolak selected Bulla from a group of finalists that included District Judge Jerry Wiese and Carson City attorney Tracie Lindeman.

“I couldn’t be prouder to appoint Commissioner Bulla to the Court of Appeals,” Sisolak said in news release. “Her decades of experience practicing law in Nevada, including her extensive time in public service, make her highly qualified to serve as an appellate judge. I am confident Judge Bulla will bring the same skill and integrity she has shown her entire career to the Court of Appeals.”

Contact David Ferrara at dferrara@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-1039. Follow @randompoker on Twitter.