Henderson man sentenced to prison for second wife’s killing

A Henderson man who was sentenced to prison for killing his second wife is now facing charges in California in connection with his first wife’s death, attorneys said.

Alan Sylwester, who pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in April after killing his second wife, appears at his sentencing hearing at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

District Judge Jacqueline Bluth listens as Laura Coor, sister to the victim, reads a statement at the sentencing of Alan Sylwester, who pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in April after killing his second wife, at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

A Henderson man who was sentenced to prison on Wednesday for killing his second wife is now facing charges in California in connection with his first wife's death, attorneys said.

“Karen was not the first woman to die in a horrific manner while married to Alan Sylwester,” the sister of Karen Byer said during the sentencing hearing.

At the time of Byer’s death in 2019, Alan Sylwester had been questioned in the death of his first wife, Laura Gilliom, in 2011 in Livermore, California. He has since been charged in connection with her death, which happened under circumstances similar to those surrounding Byer’s killing, defense attorney Robert Langford said Wednesday.

Chief Deputy District Attorney Marc Digiacomo said there is an active warrant for Sylwester’s arrest in connection with Gilliom’s death.

Byer was found dead on March 4 inside the couple’s Lake Las Vegas home, according to Sylwester’s arrest report. She appeared to have been suffocated, and had bruising and cuts on her body.

Sylwester, 66, pleaded guilty in April to second-degree murder of a victim older than 60 in connection with Byer’s killing. District Judge Jacqueline Bluth sentenced him to between 15 and 45 years in prison.

Byer’s sister, Laura Coor, said the 63-year-old woman was a beloved aunt, daughter and sister who is “deeply mourned and profoundly missed” by her family.

“Karen was taken from us with unspeakable violence and evil intent,” Coor said.

Police who investigated both women’s deaths found handcuffs in their bedrooms and bruising on the women’s bodies. After each wife’s death, Sylwester told investigators that he had “rough sex” with her the previous night using the handcuffs.

