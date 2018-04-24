Jessy James, father admit robbing Las Vegas Valley businesses

A father-son duo from Las Vegas pleaded guilty Monday in federal court to robbing six smoke shops and two credit unions in early 2017.

Jessy James (Henderson Police Department)

Jessy James, left, and Jeffrey James (Henderson Police Department)

Jessy James, 23, and his father, Jeffrey James, 53, entered their pleas before U.S. District Judge Richard Boulware, who is scheduled to sentence them July 26.

The heists started Jan. 19, 2017, when the elder James threatened an employee at KS Smoke Shop on East Sunset Road with a BB gun revolver and demanded money while his son acted as a lookout, according to court documents.

They fled with $205. Three days later, both men used a firearm to threaten an employee at D Smoke Shop on South Valley View Boulevard before taking about $300.

On Jan. 24, 2017, Jeffrey James aimed a BB gun revolver at a teller’s head during a robbery of Silver State Schools Credit Union on South Eastern Avenue in Henderson, while his son placed a suitcase on the counter and threatened to shoot another teller, according to prosecutors. They left with $4,000.

A week later, they stole $100 from Vapors Smoke Shop on West Sahara Ave. In the fifth robbery, Jessy James pointed a replica assault rifle at two employees at Smoke Shop Plus on South Rainbow Boulevard before fleeing with about $900, with his father as a getaway driver, according to prosecutors and court papers.

The pair also admitted to a Feb. 5, 2017, robbery at Smoke and Cigar Smoke Shop on West Desert Inn Road, where they left with about $300. Later that month, using a revolver, they demanded money from a worker at EZ Smokes Smoke Shop on south Maryland Parkway but left with only Marlboro cigarettes.

In the final robbery, they stole about $4,200 on Feb. 16, 2017, from America First Credit Union on South Eastern Ave, the plea document states. The pair were indicted in March 2017.

