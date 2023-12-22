Judge denies Review-Journal motion to dismiss union lawsuit

A judge denied the Review-Journal’s anti-SLAPP motion to dismiss in the case surrounding video and photos of Henderson correctional officers.

A corrections officer performed life-saving measures on an inmate in March 2021 after he used drugs inside the Henderson Detention Center, according to records obtained by the Review-Journal. (Henderson jail video)

An inmate lost consciousness in a Henderson Detention Center holding cell for a half-hour before other inmates called for help in March 2021, according to records obtained by the Review-Journal. (Henderson jail video)

In June 2021, Henderson Detention Center officers strip-searched a man under suicide watch, wrapped him in a restraint device and left him alone in a cell with a nylon mask meant to prevent him from spitting on officers, according to records obtained by the Review-Journal. (Henderson jail video)

A Henderson judge ruled Thursday that a police union lawsuit that sought to force the Las Vegas Review-Journal to take down or obscure a video on its website can proceed.

The Nevada Association of Public Safety Officers sued the Review-Journal after the paper declined to remove the video or blur the officers’ faces. The video was part of an investigation into jail overtime and showed officers sometimes violating policy and making mistakes on duty.

The exclusive jail surveillance footage and photos were posted with the story, and the union claimed those violated state law prohibiting the release of photos of police officers. The Review-Journal maintained the statute only applied to law enforcement agencies releasing the photos.

The city of Henderson joined the union in the lawsuit soon after it was filed, but later agreed to pay $20,000 of the newspaper’s legal fees after a judge ruled that the paper did not have to take down or alter the videos.

The newspaper filed an anti-SLAPP special motion to dismiss. That motion is different from a standard motion to dismiss because an anti-SLAPP motion sets out to prove that the suit concerns a communication on a matter of public interest.

The standard motion to dismiss attempts to prove that the suit has no chance of success.

Judicial Officer Mark Denton denied the newspaper’s motion Thursday, allowing the case to go forward.

“Obviously, we’re pleased with it,” said NAPSO’s attorney, William Schuller. “We look forward to getting a substantive ruling as to whose interpretation of the underlying statute is correct. That remains to be seen but at the end of the day we’re confident that our interpretation is correct.”

Schuller said the union believes NRS 289.025 applies not only to law enforcement agencies but to “any individual or entity looking to publicize an officer’s personal information, home address or photo or video of that officer while they’re at work.”

Review-Journal Chief Legal Officer Benjamin Lipman said the newspaper disagrees with NAPSO’s interpretation of the law.

“The statute says that photos in the possession of a law enforcement agency are confidential,” Lipman said. “These videos were in the Review-Journal’s possession so we do not see how this statute could apply if it were to be read to apply to us. It would clearly violate the First Amendment which protects the right of anyone to publish lawfully obtained, truthful information.”

Lipman said the paper is weighing its next steps going forward, including an immediate appeal which is allowed under the anti-SLAPP statute. If the Review-Journal does not appeal this decision, then the case will proceed to discovery.

