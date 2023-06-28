Judge orders man charged in triple homicide held without bail

Spencer McDonald, 30, faces three counts of open murder and one count of attempted murder, court records show.

Spencer McDonald, who faces three counts of open murder and one count of attempted murder after three people were found slain inside an apartment, appears in court at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Wednesday, June 28, 2023. Justice of the Peace Rebecca Saxe ordered McDonald held without bail. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Police investigate after three people were found dead at the Rancho De Montana apartment complex, 9105 W. Flamingo Road, on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Jeff Burbank/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Spencer McDonald, who faces three counts of open murder and one count of attempted murder after three people were found slain inside an apartment, waits to appear in court at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Spencer McDonald, who faces three counts of open murder and one count of attempted murder after three people were found slain inside an apartment, appears in court at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Wednesday, June 28, 2023. Justice of the Peace Rebecca Saxe ordered McDonald held without bail. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Justice of the Peace Rebecca Saxe presides in court at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Wednesday, June 28, 2023, during the initial appearance of Spencer McDonald, who faces three counts of open murder and one count of attempted murder after three people were found slain inside an apartment. Saxe ordered McDonald held without bail. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

A man suspected of killing three people at a southwest valley apartment complex briefly appeared before a judge Wednesday morning.

Spencer McDonald, 30, faces three counts of open murder and one count of attempted murder, court records show.

Police said that two people were killed inside an apartment at the Rancho De Montana complex, 9105 W. Flamingo Road, while a maintenance worker who responded to a welfare check at the apartment also was slain. Another maintenance worker was attacked, police said, and is expected to survive.

McDonald was arrested late Tuesday morning while carrying a “large mace or sledgehammer-type instrument,” police said.

During an initial appearance Wednesday, Justice of the Peace Rebecca Saxe ordered McDonald to be held without bail, although attorneys will have the chance to argue for him to be granted bail in the future. McDonald didn’t speak while he appeared in court wearing a dark blue Clark County Detention Center uniform.

“The court did find probable cause for your arrest in this case,” Saxe said.

Saxe said McDonald will be appointed an attorney before another judge can address his custody status. He was ordered to appear in court again on July 3.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.