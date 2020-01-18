Judicial races crowded with more than 100 candidates
Judicial candidates, family, friends, colleagues and at least one campaign manager huddled around a row of monitors inside the Clark County Government Center as the clock crept toward 5 p.m. on Friday.
A total of 136 candidates entered the fray for 32 District Court departments, 26 Family Court races, along with five openings in Las Vegas, Henderson or North Las Vegas justice courts on the 2020 ballot. At least 12 District Court, 11 Family Court and two Justice Court seats were uncontested.
“It went really smooth here,” said Joe Gloria, the county registrar after shutting the door to the Pueblo Room.
Among familiar names and first-time candidates, the ballot garnered two Villanis, a couple of Almases, a pair of Johnsons, and double Joneses in county-wide races. Meanwhile, David Scott Gibson Sr. was unopposed in Henderson Justice Court, and David Scott Gibson Jr. was unopposed in Family Court.
Each job carries a six-year term. At least 66 judicial seats will appear on this year’s ballot. The primary election is set for June 9.
“Notorious and Victorious,” the younger Gibson posted on Facebook above a photo of himself wearing a black T-shirt emblazoned with “The Notorious D.S.G.” in white. “It looks like I’m unopposed. I appreciate the vote of confidence.”
While several judges are expected to retire or step down from the bench, District Judge Kerry Earley withdrew her name from the ballot in the middle of the filing period.
With less than an hour before the filing deadline, attorney Anna Albertson approached campaign manager Tom Letizia about the move she had just made to challenge incumbent District Judge Michael Villani, rather than run in a four-way Family Court race.
“I think you made a mistake,” Letizia told Albertson. “I know we’re going to raise a ton of money, and it’s going to be difficult.”
Letizia said he represents 21 potential judges.
“My candidates are all on pins and needles right now,” he said.
With minutes to go before the deadline, one perennial candidate, Bruce Gale, shifted from one District Court race to another. As the doors closed to others, Jacob Villani, a veteran prosecutor, slipped into the slot Gale vacated in the campaign for retiring Judge Kenneth Cory’s seat. Villani ended up in a three-way race with Bita “Marie” Yeager and Steve Smith.
Clark County voters also will select judges in three state-wide races. Supreme Court Justice Kristina Pickering drew two opponents: Thomas Frank Christensen and Esther C. Rodriguez. Ozzie Fumo, Douglas Herndon and Erven Nelson are vying for Mark Gibbon’s soon-to-be open seat on the high court, while Susan Bush decided on Friday to challenge Nevada Court of Appeals Judge Bonnie Bulla.
List of candidates
More than 100 candidates filed to run for 66 judicial seats up for election in 2020. Here are the seats and the candidates’ names as they will appear on the ballot as provided by the Nevada Secretary of State and the Clark County Elections Department:
Justice of the Supreme Court, Seat B
Pickering, Kristina
Christensen, Thomas Frank
Rodriguez, Esther C.
Justice of the Supreme Court, Seat D
Fumo, Ozzie
Herndon, Douglas
Nelson, Erven T.
Nevada Court of Appeals
Bulla, Bonnie
Bush, Susan
DISTRICT COURT JUDGE, DEPARTMENT 1
Smith, Steve
Villani, Jacob
Yeager, Bita “Marie”
DISTRICT COURT JUDGE, DEPARTMENT 2
Kierny, Carli Lynn
Marcello, Dustin R.
Scotti, Richard
DISTRICT COURT JUDGE, DEPARTMENT 3
Ganz, Adam
Miceli, Michael J.
Trujillo, Monica
DISTRICT COURT JUDGE, DEPARTMENT 4
Aurbach, Phil
Krall, Nadia
Schifalacqua, Barbara
DISTRICT COURT JUDGE, DEPARTMENT 5
Abbott, Eric
Barisich, Veronica
Coffing, Terry
Parker, Blair C.
DISTRICT COURT JUDGE, DEPARTMENT 6
Bluth, Jacqueline
Leventhal, Todd M.
DISTRICT COURT JUDGE, DEPARTMENT 7
Bell, Linda Marie
DISTRICT COURT JUDGE, DEPARTMENT 8
Atkin, Trevor
Peterson, Jessica K.
DISTRICT COURT JUDGE, DEPARTMENT 9
Silva, Cristina D.
DISTRICT COURT JUDGE, DEPARTMENT 10
Jones, Tierra D.
DISTRICT COURT JUDGE, DEPARTMENT 11
Gonzalez, Elizabeth “Betsy”
DISTRICT COURT JUDGE, DEPARTMENT 12
Leavitt, Michelle
DISTRICT COURT JUDGE, DEPARTMENT 13
Denton, Mark
DISTRICT COURT JUDGE, DEPARTMENT 14
Escobar, Adriana
DISTRICT COURT JUDGE, DEPARTMENT 15
Breeden, Adam
Hardy, Jr., Joe
Machnich, Tegan Christine
DISTRICT COURT JUDGE, DEPARTMENT 16
Williams, Tim
DISTRICT COURT JUDGE, DEPARTMENT 17
Albertson, Anna
Villani, Michael
DISTRICT COURT JUDGE, DEPARTMENT 18
Holthus, Mary Kay
Hunt, John A.
DISTRICT COURT JUDGE, DEPARTMENT 19
Eller, Crystal
Kephart, William “Bill”
Miller, Fikisha Liki
DISTRICT COURT JUDGE, DEPARTMENT 20
Hooker, Dawn Allysa
Johnson, Eric
DISTRICT COURT JUDGE, DEPARTMENT 21
Almase, Caesar
Clark Newberry, Tara
Gale, Bruce L
Reynolds, Jacob
DISTRICT COURT JUDGE, DEPARTMENT 22
Johnson, Susan Holland
Nadig, Ben
DISTRICT COURT JUDGE, DEPARTMENT 23
Armstrong, Karl W.
Friedberg, Craig
Lilly-Spells, Jasmin
Sweetin, Jim
DISTRICT COURT JUDGE, DEPARTMENT 24
Ballou, Erika D.
Bohn, Mickey
Gilliam, Dan
Rinetti, Dena
Vadala, Joe
DISTRICT COURT JUDGE, DEPARTMENT 25
Delaney, Kathleen E.
DISTRICT COURT JUDGE, DEPARTMENT 26
Sturman, Gloria J.
DISTRICT COURT JUDGE, DEPARTMENT 27
Allf, Nancy L.
DISTRICT COURT JUDGE, DEPARTMENT 28
Cavanaugh, James E. “Jim”
Israel, Ron
Mcleod, Alexandra Beth
DISTRICT COURT JUDGE, DEPARTMENT 29
Jones, David M.
Lopez-Negrete, David
DISTRICT COURT JUDGE, DEPARTMENT 30
Wiese, Jerry A.
DISTRICT COURT JUDGE, DEPARTMENT 31
Call, Gary W.
Kishner, Joanna S.
DISTRICT COURT JUDGE, DEPARTMENT 32
Bare, Rob
Craig, Christy
DISTRICT COURT JUDGE, FAMILY DIV DEPARTMENT A
Nathan, Gayle
Voy, William
Wingate, Cheryl Ann
DISTRICT COURT JUDGE, FAMILY DIV DEPARTMENT B
Marquis, Linda
DISTRICT COURT JUDGE, FAMILY DIV DEPARTMENT C
Burton, Rebecca L.
DISTRICT COURT JUDGE, FAMILY DIV DEPARTMENT D
Teuton, Bob
DISTRICT COURT JUDGE, FAMILY DIV DEPARTMENT E
Hoskin, Charles J. “Chuck”
Kurtz, Thomas G.
DISTRICT COURT JUDGE, FAMILY DIV DEPARTMENT F
Gentile, Denise
DISTRICT COURT JUDGE, FAMILY DIV DEPARTMENT G
Childs, Sr., Benjamin Boone
Forsberg, Rhonda K
DISTRICT COURT JUDGE, FAMILY DIV DEPARTMENT H
Ritchie, Art
DISTRICT COURT JUDGE, FAMILY DIV DEPARTMENT I
Bailey, Soonhee “Sunny”
Chevalier Lopez, Yvette
Tobler, Michelle O.
DISTRICT COURT JUDGE, FAMILY DIV DEPARTMENT J
Butler, Dedree “Dee”
Hughes, Rena G.
MacDonald, J. Scott
DISTRICT COURT JUDGE, FAMILY DIV DEPARTMENT K
Giuliani, Cynthia N.
DISTRICT COURT JUDGE, FAMILY DIV DEPARTMENT L
Gibson, Jr., David
DISTRICT COURT JUDGE, FAMILY DIV DEPARTMENT M
Hughes, Lynn
Kurth,Robert
Mastin, Amy M.
McKellar, Mandy
DISTRICT COURT JUDGE, FAMILY DIV DEPARTMENT N
Harter, Mathew
DISTRICT COURT JUDGE, FAMILY DIV DEPARTMENT O
Sullivan, Frank P.
DISTRICT COURT JUDGE, FAMILY DIV DEPARTMENT P
Dayani, Sara
Page, Fred
Perry, Mary
DISTRICT COURT JUDGE, FAMILY DIV DEPARTMENT Q
Duckworth, Bryce C.
DISTRICT COURT JUDGE, FAMILY DIV DEPARTMENT R
Henderson, Bill
DISTRICT COURT JUDGE, FAMILY DIV DEPARTMENT S
McConnell, Regina “Gina”
Ochoa, Vincent
Szyc, Lisa M.
DISTRICT COURT JUDGE, FAMILY DIV DEPARTMENT T
Cutter, Nadin
Nazareno-Edquilang, Gemma “Gem”
Stoffel, Jason
DISTRICT COURT JUDGE, FAMILY DIV DEPARTMENT U
Caston, Marilyn
Gonzalez, Bill
Throne, Dawn
DISTRICT COURT JUDGE, FAMILY DIV DEPARTMENT V
Bourke, Craig G.
Fleeman, Jack
Pickard, Margaret E.
DISTRICT COURT JUDGE, FAMILY DIV DEPARTMENT W
Rocheleau, Stacy Michelle
Rincon White, Adriana
DISTRICT COURT JUDGE, FAMILY DIV DEPARTMENT X
Almase, Heidi
Davis, Jim
DISTRICT COURT JUDGE, FAMILY DIV DEPARTMENT Y
Andrade, Maricar “Rica”
Charter, Stephanie
Molnar, Kari
DISTRICT COURT JUDGE, FAMILY DIV DEPARTMENT Z
Forman, Randall
Mercer, Michele “Shell”
Perez, Romeo
Speed, Kevin
JUSTICE OF THE PEACE, HENDERSON TWNSH DEPARTMENT 2
Coombs, Alison L.
George, Stephen L.
JUSTICE OF THE PEACE, HENDERSON TWNSH DEPARTMENT 3
Gibson, Sr., David S.
JUSTICE OF THE PEACE, LAS VEGAS TWNSH DEPARTMENT 11
Goodman, Eric A.
JUSTICE OF THE PEACE, LAS VEGAS TWNSH DEPARTMENT 12
Clowers-Sanborn, Shanon
Sullivan, Diana L.
JUSTICE OF THE PEACE, NORTH LAS VEGAS TWNSH DEPARTMENT 3
Harris, Belinda T. “BTH”
Lee, Chris