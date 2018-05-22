Jury awards $540K after 2013 attack at North Las Vegas school

A Las Vegas jury has awarded a total of $540,000 to three former Canyon Springs High School students who were attacked during a 2013 event.

In a verdict reached late Monday, jurors found the Clark County School District and the school’s former principal, Ronnie Guerzon, negligent for failing to provide security during a Senior Sunrise Breakfast in August 2013, according to court documents.

A lawyer for the victims — Bijo’n Perry, Gabriel Ureno and Gerad Davis — said school officials did not verify that those attending the event were students at the North Las Vegas school.

Each of the victims was struck with a firearm during the attack.

“This is about trying to get the school to recognize that they didn’t protect them and that they need to do more to protect students and keep guns off campus,” attorney Adam Ganz said Tuesday. “They got lucky that it wasn’t a mass shooting in this case.”

School officials could not immediately be reached for comment.

